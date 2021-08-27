Left Menu

IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala, issues orange alert for 6 districts

Also, the IMD issued an Orange alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad on Sunday while other districts in the state have been warned with a yellow alert. The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala, the IMD website read and said rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:02 IST
IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala, issues orange alert for 6 districts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala on August 28 and 29 and forecast extremely heavy rainfall.

The weatherman has also issued a Yellow alert to all other districts in the state tomorrow. An Orange alert was issued for the districts of Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur on August 28 by the IMD, which predicted ''extremely heavy rainfall'' of around 20 cm. Also, the IMD issued an Orange Alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad on Sunday while other districts in the state have been warned with a yellow alert.

''The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala,'' the IMD website read and said rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep. The weatherman recorded 13 cm rain at Kozha in Kottayam district, 12 cm rain at Cherthala in Alappuzha district, 11 cm each at Aluva and Keerampara ARG, both in Ernakulam district. The IMD has also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea till August 30.

''Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely over Southwest and West Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned,'' the MeT said.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021