Germany drops Spain from virus high-risk list

The Lisbon area of Portugal also will taken off, leaving the coastal Algarve region as the only part of Portugal on the list.Most people who havent been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 have to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival to Germany from high-risk areas, the lower of two German risk categories.

Germany is dropping all of Spain from its list of "high-risk areas" for COVID-19, meaning that unvaccinated people arriving from popular Spanish tourist destinations will no longer need to go into quarantine.

Germany's national disease control center said the parts of Spain still on the list, which currently include the vacation island of Mallorca, will be removed as of Sunday. The Lisbon area of Portugal also will be taken off, leaving the coastal Algarve region as the only part of Portugal on the list.

Most people who haven't been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 have to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival to Germany from "high-risk areas," the lower of two German risk categories. Negative test results can be used to cut the quarantine period to five days. A raft of countries remains on the "high-risk" list, including the United States, Britain, and parts of France and Greece.

