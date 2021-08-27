Left Menu

UK says Queen Elizabeth will attend COP26 climate conference

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:14 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will attend the COP26 climate change conference which is due to be hosted in Glasgow later this year, organisers said on Friday.

Britain is due to host the summit of world leaders in November to try to strengthen their commitments to an accord brokered in Paris in 2015 aimed at stabilising the planet's climate. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

