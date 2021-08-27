Assam flood situation worsens

The overall flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Friday affecting more than 1.33 lakh people spread over 11 districts, according to the daily bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA).

The districts affected by the flooding caused by heavy rainfall in catchment areas are Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.

However, no loss of human or animal life has been reported so far, the bulletin said. Though some162 people and 40 animals had to be evacuated to safety by boats so far. A total of 6,217 people have taken shelter in 66 relief camps set up by the district administrations of Bongaigaon and Chirang while five camps in Dhemaji and three in Tinsukia have also been kept ready for affected people.

Altogether 243 villages have been affected so far due to inundation caused by flood waters of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The rivers in the state were maintaining a rising trend in most of the affected districts besides flowing above the danger mark in several places, an official said.

The highest number of 63,891 people have been affected in Bongaigaon, followed by 31,500 in Dhemaji and 13,239 in Majuli.

The bulletin added that five medical teams have also been deployed.

There are reports of 16 roads damaged due to flood water in Bongaigaon and Dhemaji though no embankments have been breached so far.

Large scale erosion has been reported from several places in Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Goalpara, Cachar, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, according to the bulletin.

