UK's Queen Elizabeth will attend climate conference -palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) which is due to be hosted in Glasgow in November, organisers said on Friday.

World leaders are due to meet at the summit to try to flesh out commitments made in Paris in 2015 aimed at stabilising the planet's climate and to speed up action to limit climate change. Buckingham Palace's website showed Queen Elizabeth was due to attend a reception at the conference.

She said in 2019 that she was impressed by young people's dynamism towards fighting environmental destruction. Pope Francis is also due to attend the conference, health permitting, Scotland's Roman Catholic bishops said last month. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken, Kate Holton and Jonathan Oatis)

