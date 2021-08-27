Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth II to attend UN climate change conference

PTI | London | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:45 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth II will attend the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland in November, organizers said Friday.

British official Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 conference, said he is "absolutely delighted" the queen will be at the event, which is due to be held in Glasgow Nov. 1-12.

Details of the monarch's schedule have not been released.

World leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are due to attend the UN conference, which was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hopes to secure emissions-cutting commitments to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial times. Countries agreed that goal at a 2015 conference in Paris, but a UN report this month said the world is on course to break the 1.5C threshold within a decade.

