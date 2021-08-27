Left Menu

Western Command GOC meets Dhami

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
  • Country:
  • India

Western Command GOC in Chief Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri on Friday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here to discuss with him expansion of roads, communication and medical facilities in border areas of the state.

Lt Gen Dimri, who met the Chief Minister at the Vidhan Sabha, underlined the need for the widening of Joshimath-Auli road and improvement of roads in the border areas of Pithoragarh district.

He also requested the Chief Minister to provide land for the establishment of Central Government Health Scheme polyclinics in Rudraprayag, Karnaprayag and Bageshwar.

The Chief Minister said special attention ws being paid to improve the condition of roads, communication and medical facilities in border areas, an official release here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

