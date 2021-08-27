Odisha govt approves policy to promote electric vehicle manufacturing

The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved an electric vehicle policy that aims at promoting such automobile manufacturing and the adoption of pollution-free transport. Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 got the go-ahead during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

''The objective of the policy is to achieve adoption of 20 per cent electric vehicles of all automobile registrations by 2025 and to promote manufacturing of such vehicles and its components, including battery, in the state. This also aims at facilitating innovation, research & development,'' Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra said. He stated that it is now necessary to reduce vehicular pollution and carbon emission.

''It is high time to reduce the emission by curbing the use of vehicles that consume fossil fuel and accelerating the pace of adoption of electric vehicles,'' he said.

Various incentives will be available for industries for manufacturing electric vehicles and for individuals for purchase, another official said, adding that interest subvention in loans, waiving of road tax and registration fees were also proposed. Incentives under the startup policy of the MSME Department will also be extended for making pollution-free vehicles. As per the policy, a 15 per cent subsidy for buying electric motorcycles, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will be provided with a maximum amount of Rs 5,000, Rs 12,000 and Rs 1,00,000, respectively.

The Cabinet also approved the Odisha Sand Policy, 2021 which will ensure sustainable mining of it in the state. The policy has been framed considering the demand-supply situation, identification of sources, mining plan, environment and other statutory clearances, Mohapatra said.

"It is in accordance with the environmental regulations and to ensure adequate supply of sand for development and welfare projects," he said.

This will help prevent illegal mining of sand and make sure a robust monitoring mechanism with the IT-enabled regulations.

The Cabinet also cleared several proposals pertaining to various departments ranging from social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities, water resources, commerce and transport to fisheries, revenue and disaster management. It approved a tender worth Rs199.60 crore for the construction of a wall at the Kanpur irrigation project site in Keonjhar district. The work would be completed in 11 months, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)