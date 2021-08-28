Left Menu

EDMC nod to proposal to give relief from demolition work on properties in unauthorised colonies

The move comes ahead of the municipal polls in Delhi due in 2022.The EDMC House also approved regularisation of 2,000 sanitation workers employed on daily wage.The House also extended the last date for payment of property tax with 15 per cent rebate and additional benefit, to September 30.The last date earlier was August 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 00:14 IST
The BJP-led EDMC House on Friday approved a proposal to give relief from any demolition work on properties in unauthorised colonies which have been built till March 2021, its mayor said.

The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had passed a resolution on it recently.

''The proposal approved by the standing committee was on Friday approved by the House. It will give major relief to people, especially those from the low-resource group, who plough in their hard-earned money on their houses,'' Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said.

According to the proposal approved by the EDMC House, the municipal commissioner has been directed to chalk out a roadmap for ''regularisation'' of extra construction done unknowingly in such properties in unauthorised colonies, with provision for payment of fee or penalties. The move comes ahead of the municipal polls in Delhi due in 2022.

The EDMC House also approved regularisation of 2,000 sanitation workers employed on daily wage.

The House also extended the last date for payment of property tax with 15 per cent rebate and additional benefit, to September 30.

The last date earlier was August 31.

