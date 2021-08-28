Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt; Mystery of space inspired New Zealand rocket man's journey to Nasdaq

The small satellite launch firm, often compared to Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, listed on the Nasdaq Composite on Thursday with a market capitalisation of about $4.4 billion. Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt Scientists said on Wednesday they had discovered the 43 million‮-‬year-old‮ ‬fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species in Egypt that helps trace the transition of whales from land to sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Mystery of space inspired New Zealand rocket man's journey to Nasdaq

New Zealand entrepreneur Peter Beck said his space firm Rocket Lab was the result of a lifelong quest for signs of life outside earth, as the startup hit a new milestone with a Nasdaq listing on Thursday. The small satellite launch firm, often compared to Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, listed on the Nasdaq Composite on Thursday with a market capitalisation of about $4.4 billion.

Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt

Scientists said on Wednesday they had discovered the 43 million‮-‬year-old‮ ‬fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species in Egypt that helps trace the transition of whales from land to sea. The newly discovered whale belongs to the Protocetidae, a group of extinct whales that falls in the middle of that transition, the Egyptian-led team of researchers said in a statement.

