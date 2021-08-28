Left Menu

Motor racing-W Series drivers escape injury after six-car Spa pile-up

Dutch driver Beitske Visser and Norwegian Ayla Agren were discharged from hospital following a six-car pile-up in qualifying for the all-female W Series race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday. The Formula One support series said the pair, plus Britons Abbie Eaton and Sarah Moore, Spaniard Belen Garcia and Liechtenstein's Fabienne Wohlwend who were taken to the medical centre for checks, had been given the all-clear.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 03:46 IST
Motor racing-W Series drivers escape injury after six-car Spa pile-up

Dutch driver Beitske Visser and Norwegian Ayla Agren were discharged from hospital following a six-car pile-up in qualifying for the all-female W Series race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

The Formula One support series said the pair, plus Britons Abbie Eaton and Sarah Moore, Spaniard Belen Garcia and Liechtenstein's Fabienne Wohlwend who were taken to the medical centre for checks, had been given the all-clear. "Thankfully it seems everyone is okay. The cars have stood up unbelievably well to what looks like a massive crash," said racing director Dave Ryan.

The crash put fresh scrutiny on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit after several serious accidents, including the death of Formula Two racer Anthoine Hubert two years ago. Williams F1 reserve Jack Aitken suffered a broken collarbone in a crash at the same place in the Spa 24 Hours endurance race at the end of July.

"There needs to be a change at this corner and I'm very surprised nothing has changed yet. Enough is enough," Alfa Romeo reserve Callum Ilott said at the time on social media. Friday's crash happened as the cars began the climb up the fast sweep of Eau Rouge towards Raidillon, with Moore and Eaton spinning into the barriers and being hit by the others.

Eaton and Visser's cars were both launched into the air by the impact, with Wohlwend's car turned upside down. The session was red-flagged and then re-started. Britain's championship leader Jamie Chadwick took pole position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021