Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba -NHC
Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 05:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 05:02 IST
Hurricane Ida has made landfall in the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.
Ida is located about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southwest of Havana, Cuba, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h), the NHC added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cuba
- U.S. National Hurricane Center
- Havana
- Cuban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury sanctions Cuban officials, military unit over violence
U.S. Treasury sanctions Cuban officials, military unit over violence
Cuba says early data suggests homegrown vaccine protecting against Delta
Cuba dips toe in market economy with legalization of small businesses
U.S. imposes sanctions on Cuban officials, military unit over violence