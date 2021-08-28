Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba -NHC

Hurricane Ida has made landfall in the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

Ida is located about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southwest of Havana, Cuba, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h), the NHC added.

