Hurricane Ida is now entering the Gulf of Mexico, NHC says

Hurricane Ida is now entering the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said late on Friday, adding that it is expected to rapidly intensify before reaching the northern Gulf Coast.

At 11 p.m. ET, Ida was about 105 miles (165 km) of Havana Cuba, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the NHC said.

