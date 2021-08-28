Left Menu

Hurricane Ida is now entering the Gulf of Mexico, NHC says

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 08:34 IST
Hurricane Ida is now entering the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said late on Friday, adding that it is expected to rapidly intensify before reaching the northern Gulf Coast.

At 11 p.m. ET, Ida was about 105 miles (165 km) of Havana Cuba, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

