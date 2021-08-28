Tropical storm Nora expected to become a hurricane on Saturday, NHC says

The tropical storm Nora is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said late on Friday, adding that heavy rains and flooding are expected over the portions of southwestern Mexico.

As of 10 p.m. CDT, Nora was located 285 miles (460 km) south of Cabo Corrientes Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), the NHC said.

