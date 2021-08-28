Left Menu

UP: 3 children drown in rain-swollen Chhoti Gandak river

Police said the incident happened at Khairat village of Khampar police station Friday when Ankush 7, Mohit 9 and Bulbul 8 were swept away by the strong currents of the river. Police station in-charge Vipin Malik said the river is in spate due to the incessant rains in the area.The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 28-08-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 10:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three children drowned while taking a bath in the Chhoti Gandak river which is in spate due to heavy rains in the area over the past few days, officials said Saturday. Police said the incident happened at Khairat village of Khampar police station Friday when Ankush (7), Mohit (9), and Bulbul (8) were swept away by the strong currents of the river. They said locals tried to save the three children, all residents of Khairat village, but the water currents were just too strong for them. Later, they managed to fish out the bodies and handed them over to the police. Police station in-charge Vipin Malik said the river is in spate due to the incessant rains in the area.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

