Hurricane Ida set to reach U.S. northern Gulf coast by late Sunday, NHC says
Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 11:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast, within the hurricane warning area, by late Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.
The center of Ida will move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, the agency said in its latest advisory. "Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday," it added.
By 2 a.m. ET, Ida was about 150 miles (240 km) off Cuba's Havana, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the NHC said.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Venezuela government, opposition to start talks in Mexico
Venezuela government, opposition to start talks in Mexico
Cuba dips toe in market economy with legalization of small businesses
Mexico City marks fall of Aztec capital 500 years ago
Venezuelan government and opposition talks open in Mexico City