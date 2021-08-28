Tropical storm Nora set to become hurricane, warnings issued for Mexican coast -NHC

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday that hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of the coast of mainland Mexico as tropical storm Nora is expected to become a hurricane later on Saturday. The center of Nora is expected to approach the southwestern coast of Mexico later on Saturday and pass very near the coast of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit by later Saturday night, the agency said. It is then expected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

According to the latest advisory by NHC, Nora was located 260 miles (420 km) south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

