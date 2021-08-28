Left Menu

Tropical storm Nora set to become hurricane, warnings issued for Mexican coast -NHC

The center of Nora is expected to approach the southwestern coast of Mexico later on Saturday and pass very near the coast of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit by later Saturday night, the agency said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 12:09 IST
Tropical storm Nora set to become hurricane, warnings issued for Mexican coast -NHC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday that hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of the coast of mainland Mexico as tropical storm Nora is expected to become a hurricane later on Saturday. The center of Nora is expected to approach the southwestern coast of Mexico later on Saturday and pass very near the coast of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit by later Saturday night, the agency said. It is then expected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

According to the latest advisory by NHC, Nora was located 260 miles (420 km) south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021