Maha: Part of one storey house collapses, girl rescued

A portion of a single storey house collapsed in Fugewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said, adding a teenage girl trapped under the debris was rescued safely. However, rescuers managed to pull out a teenage girl trapped under the debris safely, a fire brigade official told reporters.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 14:08 IST
Maha: Part of one storey house collapses, girl rescued
A portion of a single storey house collapsed in the Fugewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said, adding a teenage girl trapped under the debris was rescued safely. ''Some portion of an old house fell this morning. Congested houses in the old areas made the task difficult for officials. During the rescue operation, some more portions of the house started crumbling. However, rescuers managed to pull out a teenage girl trapped under the debris safely,'' a fire brigade official told reporters.

