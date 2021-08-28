Maha: Part of one storey house collapses, girl rescued
A portion of a single storey house collapsed in Fugewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said, adding a teenage girl trapped under the debris was rescued safely. However, rescuers managed to pull out a teenage girl trapped under the debris safely, a fire brigade official told reporters.
- Country:
- India
A portion of a single storey house collapsed in the Fugewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said, adding a teenage girl trapped under the debris was rescued safely. ''Some portion of an old house fell this morning. Congested houses in the old areas made the task difficult for officials. During the rescue operation, some more portions of the house started crumbling. However, rescuers managed to pull out a teenage girl trapped under the debris safely,'' a fire brigade official told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- house
- Fugewadi
- PTI COR NSK NSK
- Pimpri
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Forest Dept airlifts 63 turtles from Pune to Assam
U.S. to host Summit of the Americas in 2022 -White House
Rajouri: 3-year-old injured in grenade attack on BJP leader's house dies
Perpetrators will be brought to justice: J-K LG condemns grenade attack on BJP leader's house
Warehouse rent up 1 pc in NCR; Mumbai sees 8 pc drop in Jan-Jun 2021