NASA, SpaceX defer Cargo Dragon launch due to poor weather

The NASA commercial cargo provider is now targeting Sunday, August 29 at 3:14 a.m. ET, to launch its cargo Dragon spacecraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 28-08-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 14:12 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAKennedy)
SpaceX's 23rd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station has been postponed due to poor weather conditions. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Cargo Dragon vehicle atop was set to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center today (Saturday) at 3:37 a.m.

In a blog post on Saturday, NASA said that Sunday's launch of the mission would lead to docking Monday, August 30, for the Dragon to deliver over 4,800 pounds of important research, crew supplies and hardware to the crew aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Live coverage of the launch event will begin at 2:45 a.m. on NASA TV while docking coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m on Monday. The spacecraft is planned to arrive at the space station around 11 a.m.

This will be the third flight for SpaceX under NASA's second Commercial Resupply Services Contract. The cargo Dragon will spend about a month attached to the space station before it splashes down off the coast of Florida, returning with research and cargo.

