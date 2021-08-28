JMC signs MoU with SMVDU for 'smart' makeover of Jammu city

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) to serve as a foundation for developing quality landscape projects across the city of temples, officials said on Saturday.

The areas of collaboration outlined in the five-year agreement cover landscape planning and design. It is essentially envisioned at transforming Jammu as a smart city under the flagship Smart City Mission of the Centre, the officials added.

The MoU was signed by JMC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Jammu smart city, Avny Lavasa and SMVDU registrar Nagendra Singh Jamwal on Friday.

According to the MoU, the highly-experienced faculty of the School of Architecture and Landscape Design of the university would provide services with respect to site appraisal and suitability, site planning, landform and grading, surface drainage design and water management, irrigation design, open space design -- hard and soft areas -- planting design, landscape structures and features, garden furniture design, illumination design, graphic design and signage, tendering services, periodic inspection and evaluation works.

On the other hand, the JMC would provide the detailed requirements for the project, property lease or ownership documents, where applicable, site plan to a suitable scale, showing boundaries, contours at suitable intervals, existing physical features, including roads, paths, trees, structures, existing service and utility lines and such lines to which the proposed service can be connected.

''The JMC has embarked upon development of public spaces of Jammu under the Smart City Mission by way of beautification and improved aesthetic looks while keeping up with the unique identity of the city,'' Lavasa said after signing the MoU.

SMVDU vice chancellor Ravindra Kumar Sinha said professionals and technical experts of the university are being encouraged to engage in institutionalised consultancy with different government departments in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Besides architectural landscaping and design, we are collaborating for projects pertaining to civil works, heritage conservation, energy conservation, public health and establishment of industrial biotechnology parks,'' he said.

A wide range of projects for area-based landscape improvement of Jammu city are being executed under the Smart City Plan (SCP) approved by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)