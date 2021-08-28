Unregistered septic tank cleaning vehicle seized in J-K's Jammu

An unregistered septic tank cleaning vehicle was seized on Saturday when it was emptying faecal sludge in an open drain near a Covid-dedicated hospital here, a Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) spokesperson said. The JMC has issued a public notice that all the private septic tank cleaning vehicles are to be registered with the corporation and faecal sludge should not be disposed off in the open. The spokesperson said a team of JMC found a private unregistered septic tank vehicle de-sludging in open drain near DRDO Covid hospital at Bhagwati Nagar and was accordingly seized.

The JMC appealed to all the private septic tank cleaning vehicle owners to register themselves with JMC immediately and ensure proper disposal of the faecal sludge.

