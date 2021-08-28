Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 4, Third Test

Left Menu

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:34 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Scoreboard on day four of the third Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 78 England 1st Innings: 432 India 2nd Innings: Rohit Sharma lbw b Robinson 59 K L Rahul c Bairstow b Craig Overton 8 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Robinson 91 Virat Kohli c Root b Robinson 55 Ajinkya Rahane c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 10 Rishabh Pant c Craig Overton b Robinson 1 Ravindra Jadeja c Jos Buttler b Craig Overton 30 Mohammed Shami b Moeen 6 Ishant Sharma c Jos Buttler b Robinson 2 Jasprit Bumrah not out 1 Mohammed Siraj c Bairstow b Craig Overton 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, W-2, NB-5) 15 Total: 278 for 10 in 99.3 overs Fall of wickets: 34-1, 116-2, 215-3, 237-4, 239-5, 239-6, 254-7, 257-8, 278-9, 278-10 Bowling: James Anderson 26-11-63-1, Ollie Robinson 26-6-65-5, Craig Overton 18.3-6-47-3, Sam Curran 9-1-40-0, Moeen Ali 14-1-40-1, Joe Root 6-1-15-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

