Science News Roundup: Mystery of space inspired New Zealand rocket man's journey to Nasdaq; Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt
The small satellite launch firm, often compared to Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX, listed on the Nasdaq Composite on Thursday with a market capitalisation of about $4.4 billion. Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt Scientists said on Wednesday they had discovered the 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species in Egypt that helps trace the transition of whales from land to sea.
Mystery of space-inspired New Zealand rocket man's journey to Nasdaq
New Zealand entrepreneur Peter Beck said his space firm Rocket Lab was the result of a lifelong quest for signs of life outside earth, as the startup hit a new milestone with a Nasdaq listing on Thursday. The small satellite launch firm, often compared to Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, listed on the Nasdaq Composite on Thursday with a market capitalization of about $4.4 billion.
Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt
Scientists said on Wednesday they had discovered the 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species in Egypt that helps trace the transition of whales from land to sea. The newly discovered whale belongs to the Protocetidae, a group of extinct whales that falls in the middle of that transition, the Egyptian-led team of researchers said in a statement.
