MP: Woman dies of dengue infection

She died at a private hospital on Thursday, her husband Dilip Sen said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:40 IST
A 40-year-old woman who was suffering from dengue infection died at a private hospital here, her family said on Saturday.

This was possibly the first dengue-related death in Madhya Pradesh during this monsoon season, said a health official.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) had earlier this week sought a reply from the state government about the steps taken to check the mosquito-borne viral infection as several cases were reported in Jabalpur district.

Neetu Sen, a resident of Guna, was rushed to Bhopal on August 17 as she had dengue symptoms. She died at a private hospital on Thursday, her husband Dilip Sen said. The Jabalpur district in the state has recorded 176 cases of dengue in over a month but no death, said Ajay Kureel, spokesperson of the Seth Govind Das District Hospital. PTI LAL KRK KRK KRK

