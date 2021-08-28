Left Menu

Man killed in wall collapse incident in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:45 IST
Man killed in wall collapse incident in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man died after the compound wall of a MHADA building collapsed on him in Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place around 4 pm at Balaji Niwas in Banganga, where the compound wall of the building collapsed on the victim Hitesh Shivram Bhuvad, an official said.

Teams from the fire brigade, police and MHADA officials reached the spot on being alerted, he said.

The man was extricated from the debris and rushed to Elizabeth Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021