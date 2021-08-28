Worker killed after part of under construction bridge collapses in Tamil Nadu

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was killed when a part of an under construction bridge collapsed here on Saturday, officials said.

Police and Fire and Rescue personnel, who are involved rescue work, have thoroughly checked and none else is trapped inside, District Collector S Aneesh Sekhar said.

''We have received information that a worker, belonging to UP, has died,'' he told reporters after visiting the mishap site.

Asked if the rest of the under 7-km construction facility will be 'checked', he said a ''thorough probe'' will be done.

