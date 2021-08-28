Left Menu

Maha: Fire erupts at chemical factory in Amravati; no casualties

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 28-08-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 20:27 IST
Maha: Fire erupts at chemical factory in Amravati; no casualties
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the industrial area of Maharashtra's Amravati city on Saturday, causing damage to machinery and property, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted at the factory of National Pesticides and Chemicals located in MIDC area on Badnera mini bypass road, in the early hours of the day, the official said.

At least 11 fire tenders from the Amravati Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies were pressed into service, and it took the fire brigade seven hours to douse the flames, he said.

District Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur, mayor Chetan Gawande, collector Pawaneet Kaur and AMC commissioner Prashant Rode rushed to the spot and reviewed the scene, it was stated.

While the losses are yet to be assessed, the factory building has developed fissures due to fire, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021