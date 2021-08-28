Maha: Fire erupts at chemical factory in Amravati; no casualties

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the industrial area of Maharashtra's Amravati city on Saturday, causing damage to machinery and property, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted at the factory of National Pesticides and Chemicals located in MIDC area on Badnera mini bypass road, in the early hours of the day, the official said.

At least 11 fire tenders from the Amravati Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies were pressed into service, and it took the fire brigade seven hours to douse the flames, he said.

District Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur, mayor Chetan Gawande, collector Pawaneet Kaur and AMC commissioner Prashant Rode rushed to the spot and reviewed the scene, it was stated.

While the losses are yet to be assessed, the factory building has developed fissures due to fire, the official said.

