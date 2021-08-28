Hurricane Nora strengthens as it heads for southwest coast of Mexico

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Saturday of torrential rains and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora gathered strength as it barreled toward Mexico's coast.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said. The center of Nora is expected to approach the southwestern coast of Mexico later on Saturday, the agency said. It is then projected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

"Nora is expected to produce rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches (20-30 cm) with maximum amounts of 20 inches this weekend into early next week," according to NHC's latest advisory. "This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides," it added.

As of 10 a.m. CST, Nora was located about 140 miles (225 km) south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (129 kph).

