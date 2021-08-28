Left Menu

Hurricane Nora strengthens as it heads for southwest coast of Mexico

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Saturday of torrential rains and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora gathered strength as it barreled toward Mexico's coast. Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:54 IST
Hurricane Nora strengthens as it heads for southwest coast of Mexico

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Saturday of torrential rains and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora gathered strength as it barreled toward Mexico's coast.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said. The center of the category 1 storm is expected to approach the southwestern coast of Mexico later on Saturday, the agency said. It is then projected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

"Nora is expected to produce rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches (20-30 cm) with maximum amounts of 20 inches this weekend into early next week," according to NHC's latest advisory. "This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides," it added.

The agency also warned that swells generated by the hurricane could produce "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" on the southern and southwestern coast of Mexico. As of 1 p.m. CST (1800 GMT), Nora was located about 95 miles (150 km) south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (136 kph).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021