U.S. Gulf Coast residents flee 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida on Saturday intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, prompting tens of thousands to flee coastal areas, while President Joe Biden pledged aid to help states quickly recover once the storm has passed. Forecasters said Ida could make a U.S. landfall on Sunday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kph), heavy downpours and a tidal surge that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of water.

On Saturday afternoon Ida was about 290 miles (470 km) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, packing top winds of 100 miles per hour (155 kph) and aiming for the Louisiana coast, the National Hurricane Center said. "We're concerned about explosive development shortly before it makes landfall," said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist at DTN, which provides weather advice to oil and transportation companies.

Flooding from Ida's storm surge - high water driven by the hurricane's winds - could reach between 10 and 15 feet (3 and 4.5 meters) around the mouth of the Mississippi River, with lower levels extending east along the adjacent coastlines of Mississippi and Alabama, the NHC said. Officials ordered https://twitter.com/nolaready/status/1431297701535158279 widespread evacuations of low-lying and coastal areas, jamming highways and leading some gasoline stations to run dry as residents and vacationers fled the seashore.

“I left Fourchon last night at 8 o'clock and it's a ghost town,” said Andre LeBlanc, a sportfishing captain speaking from his inland home in Lafayette, Louisiana. “We were some of the last to get out of there.” POWER OUTAGES EXPECTED

Utilities were bringing in extra crews and equipment to deal with expected power losses. Hundreds of thousands of homes could fall dark as Ida's strong winds carry well into Louisiana and as far east at Mobile, Alabama, said DTN's Foerster. Biden on Saturday said 500 federal emergency response workers were in Texas and Louisiana to respond to the storm. Aid workers have "closely coordinated with the electric utilities to restore power as soon as possible," Biden said at a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, whose state is reeling from a public health crisis stemming from a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, urged residents to ready themselves for the hurricane immediately. "Now is the time to finish your preparations," he told a Friday news conference. "By nightfall tomorrow night, you need to be where you intend to ride out the storm."

Edwards declared a state of emergency, and Biden issued a pre-landfall federal emergency declaration at Edwards' request. It authorized the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state. OIL, FUEL OUTPUT CUT

U.S. energy companies reduced offshore oil production by 91% and gasoline refiners cut operations at Louisiana plants in the path of the storm. Regional fuel prices rose in anticipation of production losses. Phillips 66 completed a shut-down of its Alliance refinery on Louisiana's coast and PBF Energy Inc reduced its Chalmette, Louisiana, processing, people familiar with the matter said.

Gasoline demand in Louisiana was up 71% for the week ended Friday, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at tracking firm GasBuddy. Ida, the ninth named storm and fourth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, may well exceed the strength of Hurricane Laura, the last Category 4 storm to strike Louisiana, by the time it makes landfall, forecasters said.

The region was devastated in August 2005 by Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people.

