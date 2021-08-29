Hurricane Ida to strike Louisiana as 'life-altering' storm
Louisiana is bracing for Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane and expects it will be a "life-altering" storm, the state's governor and the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday at a news conference.
Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for swaths of southern Louisiana and the state is bracing for extended power outages, Governor John Bel Edwards said.
