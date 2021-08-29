Left Menu

Hurricane Ida to strike Louisiana as 'life-altering' storm

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 00:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Louisiana is bracing for Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane and expects it will be a "life-altering" storm, the state's governor and the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday at a news conference.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for swaths of southern Louisiana and the state is bracing for extended power outages, Governor John Bel Edwards said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

