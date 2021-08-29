Left Menu

Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico's southwestern coast

"This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides." The agency also warned that swells generated by the hurricane could produce "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" on the southern and southwestern coast of Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 05:49 IST
Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico's southwestern coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of torrential rains, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora made landfall on Saturday evening on the northwest coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco.

After making landfall near Vicente Guerrero, the category 1 hurricane has continued northward near the coast, NHC said. Videos posted on social media showed storm surges flooding roads and fierce winds lashing buildings and downing trees.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said. "Nora is expected to produce rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches (20-30 cm) with maximum amounts of 20 inches this weekend into early next week," according to the NHC's latest advisory. "This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides."

The agency also warned that swells generated by the hurricane could produce "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" on the southern and southwestern coast of Mexico. As of 7 p.m. CST, Nora was located about 30 miles (48 km) south southwest of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (129 kph).

From the western coast of Mexico, the hurricane is then projected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021