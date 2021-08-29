Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Mystery of space inspired New Zealand rocket man's journey to Nasdaq
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New Zealand entrepreneur Peter Beck said his space firm Rocket Lab was the result of a lifelong quest for signs of life outside earth, as the startup hit a new milestone with a Nasdaq listing on Thursday. The small satellite launch firm, often compared to Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, was listed on the Nasdaq Composite on Thursday with a market capitalization of about $4.4 billion.

