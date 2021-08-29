Science News Roundup: Mystery of space inspired New Zealand rocket man's journey to Nasdaq

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Mystery of space inspired New Zealand rocket man's journey to Nasdaq

New Zealand entrepreneur Peter Beck said his space firm Rocket Lab was the result of a lifelong quest for signs of life outside earth, as the startup hit a new milestone with a Nasdaq listing on Thursday. The small satellite launch firm, often compared to Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, was listed on the Nasdaq Composite on Thursday with a market capitalization of about $4.4 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)