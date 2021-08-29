Left Menu

Bangalore Metro's extended Purple Line on Mysuru Road inaugurated

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 12:34 IST
The extended Purple Line of Bangalore Metro on Mysuru Road was inaugurated on Sunday.

The 7.53-km long stretch was inaugurated by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here.

The line under Phase II of Namma Metro project has six stations-Nayanadahalli, R R Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) estimates that 75,000 people would travel on the line every day.

According to officials, to build the line, the BMRCL has spent Rs 1,560 crore for infrastructure and Rs 360 crore for land acquisition.

