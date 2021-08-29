Ida intensifies into category 4 hurricane, NHC says
Hurricane Ida rapidly intensified early on Sunday and was now a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale as it headed toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Ida was located about 100 miles (160 km) south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, carrying top sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), the NHC said in an advisory.
