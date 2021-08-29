Left Menu

Ida intensifies into category 4 hurricane, NHC says

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-08-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 12:49 IST
Ida intensifies into category 4 hurricane, NHC says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hurricane Ida rapidly intensified early on Sunday and was now a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale as it headed toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Ida was located about 100 miles (160 km) south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, carrying top sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), the NHC said in an advisory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021