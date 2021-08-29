NGT issues notice to Centre on plea challenging EC for construction of group housing near DU

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging the grant of environmental clearance (EC) for the construction of group housing near the Vishwavidyalaya metro station by a private builder.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Young Builders Private Limited, and others, seeking their responses within a month.

''Since this tribunal has to conduct a merit review of the decision granting EC, it is necessary to put the affected parties to notice and call for the record,'' the bench said.

Appearing for the project proponent, senior advocate Atmaram N S Nadkarni told the bench that having regard to the consequences of the project coming up pending a decision by the NGT, no further steps for construction or development of the project will be taken except seeking clearances from the authorities if any.

The real estate firm building a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University (DU) campus had earlier told the tribunal that it will apply to the environment ministry for a fresh environmental clearance for the project. The university had earlier challenged the grant of the EC, citing that the project was violative of the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 and against larger public interests.

The builder had told the NGT that the EC, which was obtained earlier and challenged, will not be acted upon.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the university against the grant of the EC by the Ministry of Environment and Forests for the construction of group housing with a built-up area of 1,37,879.64 sq.meter at 1, 3 Cavalry Lane and 4 Chhatra Marg near the Vishwavidyalaya metro station by Young Builders Private Limited.

Appearing for the DU, advocate Sanjay Upadhyay contended that the project involves the construction of over 38 floors and 446 flats in the vicinity of the university.

According to the DU, the project will seriously jeopardize the environment -- the air quality, traffic management, water availability, waste disposal.

The plea claimed that there is no serious study on the carrying capacity of the recipient environment to sustain such a mega project in Delhi, which is already facing challenges regarding clean air and waste management.

