Noida's 'mini indoor stadium' likely to open for public after mid-September in Sarfabad village

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-08-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:24 IST
Noida's 'mini indoor stadium' likely to open for public after mid-September in Sarfabad village
The first 'mini indoor stadium' in Noida could open for public soon as the local authority is reviewing proposals from private firms for maintenance and operation of the facility, officials said on Sunday.

Located in Sarfabad village and costing Rs 54 crore, the stadium boasts of state-of-art facilities for wrestling, judo, weightlifting, taekwondo and squash, among others, and is expected to particularly give a push to sports talent from rural areas, Noida Authority's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari said.

The mini stadium will add to the already existing sporting facilities for residents in Noida that include a full-fledged stadium with an international-level cricket ground and an indoor stadium with a shooting range as their highlights, Maheshwari said.

“The request for proposal (RFP) to invite bids for operation and maintenance of the mini indoor stadium in Sarfabad village and the bid would be opened on September 2,'' Noida Authority's Chief General Manager (CGM) Rajeev Tyagi told PTI.

“The mini stadium is ready and expected to open for public in the second half of September. It will give a major boost to the sporting culture in Noida and since it is located in Sarfabad village, the talent from rural parts will also get a platform to practice and showcase their skills,” Tyagi said.

The multi-storey mini stadium is spread across an area of 9,300 square metres, according to officials.

It has a playing area of 1,187 sq metres on the ground floor with a seating capacity for 1,000 people besides the building having VVIP lounge, players' lounge, dining hall, changing rooms, lockers, sauna and steam bath facilities for the athletes, they said.

The mini stadium has eight flats for faculty members and residential space for 17 athletes besides a dedicated parking zone, they added.

