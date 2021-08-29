Transgenders get separate toilets at Delhi Metro stations

In a bid to enhance accessibility for passengers belonging to the transgender community, the DMRC has allowed them access to separate toilet facilities at its metro stations, which were hitherto meant only for persons with disabilities, officials said on Sunday.

Besides, any transgender who wishes to use a gender-based toilet as per self-identified gender can also continue to do so, they say.

At present, Delhi Metro has 347 such separate toilets across its stations, a senior official said.

''In its efforts to provide safe space and prevent gender discrimination against transgenders, Delhi Metro on a priority basis has designated its existing toilets meant only for 'Divyangjans' so far, to be accessible for the transgenders too,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

To guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signages (English and Hindi both), along with symbols for both categories -- 'Persons with Disability and 'Transgenders' -- have been installed adjacent to these toilets.

The DMRC later tweeted about this movie and shared pictures of a toilet facility with signages for both categories of commuters.

''DMRC has made the provision of allowing them (transgenders) access to separate toilets, which were meant for 'Divyangjans','' Delhi Metro tweeted.

The provisions of section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, mandates adequate welfare measures for transgender persons at all public buildings including public toilet facilities, the statement said.

The Delhi Metro network spans about 390 km with 285 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)