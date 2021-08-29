Left Menu

Afghan police: Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child

An Afghan police chief says a rocket has struck a neighbourhood northwest of Kabuls international airport amid the US evacuation there, killing a child. No group immediately claimed the attack.The rocket fire comes as the United States winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabuls international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:10 IST
An Afghan police chief says a rocket has struck a neighbourhood northwest of Kabul's international airport amid the US evacuation there, killing a child. Rashid, the Kabul police chief who goes by one name, says the rocket struck Sunday afternoon. No group immediately claimed the attack.

The rocket fire comes as the United States winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul's international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago. After an Islamic State affiliate's suicide attack that killed over 180 people, the Taliban increased its security around the airfield as Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday.

