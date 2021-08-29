Turkish President Erdogan signals willingness to develop Afghanistan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled his willingness to help the Taliban develop Afghanistan.Citing Turkeys experience in large-scale construction and infrastructure projects, he said We want to help on this point ... But to help, the doors need to be opened.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled his willingness to help the Taliban develop Afghanistan.
Citing Turkey's experience in large-scale construction and infrastructure projects, he said: "We want to help on this point ... But to help, the doors need to be opened. That's why our intelligence (agency) is currently meeting Taliban representatives." Speaking to journalists on a return flight from Montenegro, Erdogan stressed the importance of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and ex-Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who led talks with the Taliban. Both men remained in Kabul after its fall two weeks ago.
He said the Taliban's "reformist approach" to issues such as women's rights would be taken into consideration in any future negotiations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 17-Taliban seize more Afghan cities, assault on capital Kabul expected
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline
Afghanistan is spinning out of control: UN chief
Taliban appreciates India's capacity building efforts in Afghanistan, cautions on any military role
Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations