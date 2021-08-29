Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian no threat to land

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land. No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm's center is about 865 miles (about 1,400 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph (85 kph).

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)