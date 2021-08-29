Left Menu

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian no threat to land

PTI | Miami | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:23 IST
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian no threat to land
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land. No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm's center is about 865 miles (about 1,400 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph (85 kph).

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

