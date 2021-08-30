Left Menu

Flames consume high-rise in Milan; residents evacuated

Within an hour, the flames had spread from the 15th floor, where it appears to have started, quickly devouring the entire facade of the building.The 60-meter nearly 200-foot tall building, part of a recent development project, was designed to look like the keel of a ship and included an aluminum sail on its roof, which burned and fell to the street in pieces.Firefighters say the fire involved a 20-story building.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 30-08-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 00:13 IST
Flames consume high-rise in Milan; residents evacuated
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian firefighters on Sunday battled a high-rise blaze in Milan that was spreading rapidly through a 20-story residential building. Residents were hurriedly evacuated.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

A huge plume of black smoke rose from the reinforced concrete building named the Torre dei Moro that was visibile for kilometers (miles). Flames continued to burn inside nearly 3 hours after a dozen fire trucks and ambulances responded to the alarm.

One firefighter told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the blaze was still limited when they arrived and firefighters were able to get to the top floor to evacuate residents. Within an hour, the flames had spread from the 15th floor, where it appears to have started, quickly devouring the entire facade of the building.

The 60-meter (nearly 200-foot) tall building, part of a recent development project, was designed to look like the keel of a ship and included an aluminum sail on its roof, which burned and fell to the street in pieces.

Firefighters say the fire involved a 20-story building. Plans for the project say it has 16 residential floors plus two underground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak; Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021