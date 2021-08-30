Ida makes second landfall in southeast of Louisiana, NHC says

Hurricane Ida made a second landfall in the southeast of Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Ida is located about 25 miles (40 kms) south east of Houma, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour (235 km per hour), NHC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)