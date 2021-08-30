Ida makes second landfall in southwest of Louisiana, NHC says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 00:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
Hurricane Ida made a second landfall in southwest of Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Ida is located about 25 miles (40 kms) southeast of Houma, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour (235 km per hour), NHC added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hurricane Ida
- U.S. National Hurricane Center
- Louisiana
- Houma
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gulf Coast ports close, LOOP halts oil deliveries ahead of Hurricane Ida
U.S. Gulf Coast residents flee 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida
Louisiana braces for dangerous Hurricane Ida
U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit
Hurricane Ida is now entering the Gulf of Mexico, NHC says