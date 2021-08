BRIEF-U.S. NHC Says Ida Moving Further Inland Over Southeastern Louisiana

U.S. NHC: * U.S. NHC SAYS IDA MOVING FURTHER INLAND OVER SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

* U.S. NHC ON IDA SAYS CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE, EXTREME WINDS, AND FLASH FLOODING CONTINUE IN PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA * U.S. NHC ON IDA SAYS LOCATED ABOUT ABOUT 25 MILES (40 KM) WSW OF NEW ORLEANS LOUISIANA, WITH MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS 120 MPH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)