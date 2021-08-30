Ida weakens into Category 2 Hurricane, says U.S. NHC
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 08:10 IST
Hurricane Ida weakened into a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but continues to produce damaging winds and flash floods in portions of southeastern Louisiana, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.
Ida is now located about 40 miles (65 km) east southeast of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km/h).
