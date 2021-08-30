Ida weakens to category 1 hurricane -U.S. NHC

Ida weakened to a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Ida is now located about 30 miles (50 km) east-southeast of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 miles per hour (155 km per hour), the NHC said.

