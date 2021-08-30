Left Menu

California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated areas

The fire has also led to 5 injuries to firefighters and civilians, according to the department's website. "Today saw a significant increase in dynamic fire behavior resulting in rapid fire spread.

Reuters | California | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:09 IST
California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated areas
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

California's Caldor fire moved closer to more heavily populated areas in the northern part of the state on Sunday, leading to more evacuation orders and warnings as well as road closures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The fire has been active for 14 days and has spread across 168,387 acres, the department added, saying it has caused evacuation orders in multiple counties.

The department issued updated evacuation warnings for El Dorado County that include the remainder of the South Lake Tahoe Basin. The fire is 13% contained and has damaged 39 residential, commercial and other structures while destroying over 650 such structures so far. The fire has also led to 5 injuries to firefighters and civilians, according to the department's website.

"Today saw a significant increase in dynamic fire behavior resulting in rapid fire spread. Critical fuel conditions and the alignment of up-slope canyon winds increased extreme fire behavior in the early morning", the department said on Sunday. California, which typically has experienced its peak fire season in late summer and fall, is already on pace to see more of its landscape go up in flames this year than last, the worst year on record.

"The smoke from the Caldor Fire and wildfires across the west have created dangerous air quality levels for some communities", U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said in a tweet on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021