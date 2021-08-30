Left Menu

VP Naidu commends contribution of DIPA's scientists in fight against COVID-19

Interacting with them, Shri Naidu said that the pandemic has triggered unprecedented health crises and severely impacted lives and livelihoods across the world. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:56 IST
VP Naidu commends contribution of DIPA's scientists in fight against COVID-19
Interacting with them, Shri Naidu said that the pandemic has triggered unprecedented health crises and severely impacted lives and livelihoods across the world.  Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today commended the contribution of scientists and frontline workers from DIPAS (Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences), a DRDO lab, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and advised them to intensify their research to effectively combat any such pandemic in the future.

Around 25 scientists and technicians from DIPAS were invited to Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas by the Vice President. They were accompanied by DRDO Chairman, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy.

Interacting with them, Shri Naidu said that the pandemic has triggered unprecedented health crises and severely impacted lives and livelihoods across the world. Lauding DIPAS and other DRDO labs for rising to the occasion and developing various indigenous products for treatment and management of COVID-19, he said that in the wake of the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, it is important to be ever vigilant to effectively tackle any future threats.

Dr Satheesh Reddy briefed the Vice President about various products and equipment developed indigenously by DRDO labs for treatment and management of COVID-19. He expressed his gratitude to the Vice President for inviting the scientists and technicians and sharing his thoughts with them.

The Director of DIPAS, Dr Rajeev Varshney was also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021