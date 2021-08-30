UP lashed by varying degrees of rains

Various parts of Uttar Pradesh was on Monday lashed by varying degree of rains, ranging from light to moderate and heavy to very heavy ones.

While light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred at some places, heavy to very heavy rains were witnessed in some isolated places of the eastern and western part of the state in the last 24 hours.

Even thunderstorms accompanied by lightning occurred at some isolated places in the state, the MET office said in a statement here on Monday.

Rainfall was recorded in Kheri, Gonda, Mainpuri, Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Kannauj, Bahraich, Allahabad, Ghazipur, Balrampur, Gonda, and Shrawasti, it said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri at 35.6 degrees Celsius and the lowest in Etawah at 22.0 degrees Celsius.

The MET also forecast rain and thundershowers at some places in the state on Tuesday and cautioned people of thunderstorm and lightning is very likely at isolated places.

